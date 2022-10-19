4. How Did Jaclyn Cordeiro Become a Fitness Trainer?

“[When] I ventured into the world of weight lifting, I immediately fell in love,” Cordeiro told Oxygen magazine in January. “This newfound love helped me through the stress of nursing school and kept me focused on my life goals.”

After training to become a nurse, the fitness influencer entered her first bodybuilding competition five months after welcoming her first child. “I figured there was no better way to get my ‘pre-baby’ body back,” she told the outlet. “I decided to compete again and continued on to compete three more times in the natural division as a bikini fitness CPA plant-based athlete.”