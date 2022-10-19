5. Does Jaclyn Cordeiro Incorporate Her Daughters Into Her Wellness Training?

“Being immersed in the fitness industry as a transformation specialist coach, fitness model, fitness writer and influencer can be a very demanding position to be in,” Cordeiro told Oxygen. “But not as demanding as being single mother to two young girls. … I include them [in my training] because I want them to see the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve goals. Exposing my daughters to the entire process allows them to understand and respect what I do for a lifestyle.”

She added: “We have conversations about all the aspects that go into fitness. We talk about the difference between being skinny and being strong and fit. I make it a priority to educate them about all the positive and negative aspects of fitness and encourage them to their insight.”