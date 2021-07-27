News Alex Rodriguez Parties on Yacht in France After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Boat PDA By Eliza Thompson July 27, 2021 EliotPress/MEGA 5 5 / 5 Adventure Time The former athlete slid into the sea. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Today Inside ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s RV Life While Living on Coyote Pass More News