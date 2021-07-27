News

Alex Rodriguez Parties on Yacht in France After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Boat PDA

Alex Rodriguez Parties Yacht After Bennifer Go Instagram Official
Sliding Away

Rodriguez channeled Taylor Swift‘s Fourth of July parties with a huge inflatable slide. 

 

