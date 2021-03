Jennifer Lopez

Us confirmed in March 2017 that the “Jenny From the Block” singer was dating the former ballplayer. Two years later, Rodriguez proposed to Lopez while on a tropical vacation. The duo had to postpone their Italian nuptials in the spring of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and in March 2021 they said in a statement to TMZ that they were “working through some things” amid reports that they’d called off their engagement and broken up.