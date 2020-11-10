Anderson Cooper

“It’s very rare that you have someone in a job like that for so long and who is so consistent and such a sort of calming presence. I just think he was pitch perfect in what he did day-in and day-out on that show,” the CNN anchor said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy days after Trebek’s death. “He didn’t make it about him and yet he added to the humor and the drama and the interest of it all. Showing up and doing something at a high level for that many decades is really extraordinary. … It was so thrilling to actually meet him. You wanted him to like you.”

Cooper went on to praise the longtime game show host’s valiant battle against “an incredibly tough” disease. “The strength of continuing to work and being a voice for people who are facing a terminal illness,” he said. “I think it’s just incredibly sad.”