Carrie Ann Inaba

“Today the light of life dims with the loss of one of the brightest lights … Alex Trebek you will be missed dearly,” the Dancing With the Stars judge captioned a photo of Trebek via Instagram. “You have filled our homes with a warmth and a kind presence for 30 years. With a smile and a special kind of charm you represent the best part of this business of television. You made everyone feel like a friend or family. In times of turmoil, we could always count on you to be there. Thank you sir…”

She added, “May your journey home be filled with love and satisfaction… knowing you did your part on this earth. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest In Peace sir….”