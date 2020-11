Charlie Puth

The singer shared a clip via Twitter of Trebek jokingly singing the lyrics of his song “Attention” on Jeopardy!

“My heart is heavy hearing of Alex Trebek’s passing,” Puth wrote. “The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7pm. There will never be a host quite like him ever again. God bless him and his family. And may his legacy forever live on. (Insert final Jeopardy music here.)”