In Memoriam

Alex Trebek Dead at 80: Stars Pay Tribute to ‘Jeopardy’ Host

By
Alex Trebek Dead at 80: Stars Pay Tribute to 'Jeopardy' Host
 Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
21
17 / 21
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Josh Gad

“Goodbye legend. What is…greatness. RIP #AlexTrebek,” the Frozen star tweeted. 

Back to top