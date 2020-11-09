In Memoriam Alex Trebek Dead at 80: Stars Pay Tribute to ‘Jeopardy’ Host By Mariah Cooper November 9, 2020 Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock 21 17 / 21 Josh Gad “Goodbye legend. What is…greatness. RIP #AlexTrebek,” the Frozen star tweeted. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News