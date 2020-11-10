Vanna White

The Wheel of Fortune hostess honored Trebek by sharing photos of the pair over the years alongside her costar, Pat Sajak. “I will cherish the many memories I have shared with Alex Trebek that date back well before either of our careers took off. I will always be in awe of the way he faced the battle he fought so valiantly, and I’m devastated to lose my longtime friend,” she wrote via Instagram. “My heart is with his family, friends, co-workers and fans. There will never be another Alex Trebek and he will truly be missed.”