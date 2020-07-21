A Number of Health Scares

“I actually started wearing a hairpiece in early 2018, about a year before I made my initial announcement about my cancer diagnosis,” Trebek reveals, noting that he experienced several setbacks with his health before coming forward with news of his cancer. “There were numerous handyman-incurred bumps and bruises, kidney stones, and not one but two heart attacks.” After a scary fall at his home in Lake Nacimiento, California, he began to have trouble with his balance. An MRI showed that he had “major blood clots on both sides of [his] brain,” leading to the decision to wear a hairpiece. Going through a handful of health scares, and particularly his cancer diagnosis, has made him relearn what it means to be brave. “The longer I’ve lived with the cancer, the more my definition of toughness has changed. I used to think not crying meant you were tough,” he explains. “Now, I think crying means you’re tough. It means you’re strong enough to be honest and vulnerable. It means you’re not pretending.”