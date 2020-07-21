Pot Brownie Incident

While growing up, Trebek didn’t indulge in alcohol, cigarettes or other drugs. Though he’s still not a big drinker, he “did have one unintentional experience with drugs” at a party in Malibu. “There were chocolate brownies on a plate,” he writes. “The hosts said, ‘Go ahead, help yourself.’ I had four or five of them. I did not realize they were hash brownies. The drugs knocked me out so much I spent the weekend laid out in their guest bedroom and didn’t leave their home until Monday morning.”