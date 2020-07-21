Ready for Retirement?

Trebek hosted his first episode of Jeopardy! in 1984 and has been a staple of the series ever since — but he knows it can’t last forever. “I know there will come a time when I can no longer do my job as host—do it as well as the job demands, as well as I demand. Part of it is physical. Standing on your feet for eleven hours two days in a row is difficult for someone who’s about to turn eighty, even without getting worn down by chemotherapy,” he writes, detailing the side effects of his cancer treatment. “But part of it is mental too. … I’m not as sharp as I once was. … Whenever it gets to that point, I’ll walk away [and] Jeopardy! will be just fine.”