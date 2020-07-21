Soulmates

From 1974 to 1981, Trebek was married to former Canada AM cohost Elaine Trebek Kares (née Callei). The two had an “amicable” divorce and remained close friends through the years, and Trebek later remarried in 1990. “I wasn’t looking for love,” he writes. “But with Jean [Currivan], I recognized at a gut level that here was someone who was going to complete me as a human being. … I don’t know if Jeanie was as instantly certain about me as I was about her. I think at first she might’ve thought I was a bit of a jerk.” The couple got engaged “on a whim” and later welcomed two children, Matthew and Emily. “The most challenging thing about fatherhood is that it introduced an element of fear into my life,” he admits. “It’s not just the kids I worry about. It’s Jeanie too.”