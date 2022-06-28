Alexa’s 1st Marriage

The Ruby & the Rockits star got honest about her relationship with ex-husband Sean Covel.

“Within a year, though, our marriage became pretty difficult. So Sean and I went to counseling through our church. When that wasn’t effective, we sought out another Christian counselor,” she recalled about being married to Covel from 2010 to 2012. “What I think the counselors and friends and Doc didn’t want to say to us was, ‘You guys shouldn’t be together. There’s a big age difference. You’re in different worlds.'”

According to Alexa, she would not advise others to end a marriage based on the “discontent and dissatisfaction” she was experiencing at the time. She also pointed out that her first marriage may have “unfolded differently” if she was more connected to her faith.