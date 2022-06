Carlos’ Challenges During His Time With Big Time Rush

In the memoir, Carlos recalled how he started to “unravel” while touring with Big Time Rush amid major life changes. “I’d never been a big drinker, but that summer I drank a lot as well. I didn’t reach out to family or friends for help. Instead I holed up at home and wallowed in my pain. Opening the door to my big empty home, I stepped inside and was alone again,” he explained.