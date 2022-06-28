Having Sex Before Marriage

Even though the twosome had sex before their nuptials, Alexa revealed she later hit pause amid their engagement.

“What God was doing inside our hearts turned out to be about more than sex. For the rest of our engagement, Carlos didn’t get the sex he wanted. But that’s kind of the point, isn’t it? Marriage isn’t about getting what you want,” she explained. “In that most intimate partnership, each partner is called to make sacrifices for the other. So you don’t always get all the sex you want. Or you don’t always get all the sleep you want. You might not even get the diamond ring you wanted. But what you get, we discovered, can be better than what you thought you wanted.”

In the book, the Hallmark star admitted that she wished they remained celibate before getting married.