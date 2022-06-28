The Dynamic Between Their Kids

Carlos gushed about his son Ocean’s “strong personality” and how much of himself he sees in his oldest child. According to the Missouri native, they still “continue to discover new things” about Ocean as he gets older.

Their second son, however, is different “in many ways” compared to his older brother. “When I lay down the rules with Kingston, or even just ask him to stop what he’s doing, my boy starts crying. He’s sensitive, that one, and we’re learning that we need to nurture him a little differently,” the actor wrote. “His love language is words of affirmation, like his mama, so we remind him on the regular, ‘I love you. You’re so smart, bud. You’re so precious.'”

The duo shared that they are still “in the process” of learning about their daughter Rio after welcoming her in May 2021.