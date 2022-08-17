Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser’s Relationship Timeline

April 2014
Kartheiser revealed that the pair started dating after season 5 of Mad Men wrapped. “We were completely professional. We never saw each other out,” he told Vulture. “We never — it was nothing, it was just work.”
He also shared why the duo like to keep their relationship so private.
"It's something I realized about the most important things in my life," he said. "If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it's magical, love, and all of that is … profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn't feel right."