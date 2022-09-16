September 2022

Weeks after the Tuck Everlasting actress and Kartheiser’s divorce was finalized, a source exclusively told Us that a degree of “social isolation” had “certainly played a part” in their decision to separate.

“They didn’t have a huge circle of friends but they both made up for it with very thriving and busy careers — almost to a fault,” the insider said, noting the pair haven’t made a public appearance together in several years. “Vincent has always been a little bit of a lone wolf and he’s going to benefit from time on his own.”