Alicia Witt

Alicia grew up in Massachusetts and was considered a child prodigy after learning to talk by age 2 and read by age 4. Director David Lynch worked with her in film and television — including in 1984’s Dune, her acting debut — before she earned her high school equivalency credential at 14. She is now an actress and singer, known for her roles in Cybill, Mr. Holland’s Opus, Two Weeks Notice, Friday Night Lights, The Walking Dead, Nashville, Twin Peaks, The Exorcist, Orange Is the New Black and a long list of Hallmark Channel movies.