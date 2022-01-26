Their Lifestyle Before Passing Away

Alicia spoke out about her parents’ deaths in January 2022, one month after they were found unresponsive in their Massachusetts home. At the time, she wrote a lengthy Instagram post about the events that occurred before the incident.

The former Orange Is the New Black actress explained that her parents hadn’t “allowed” her in their home for “well over a decade,” which is why she didn’t know their heater had broken. The freezing temperatures, a malfunctioning furnace and deteriorating home were later identified as possible contributing factors in their deaths, Telegram & Gazette reported in December 2021.

“They refused to allow workers into their house. I begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move — but every time, they became furious with me, telling me I had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control,” Alicia wrote via social media. “It was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them.”

The Christmas Tree Lane actress noted that her mom and dad were “not penniless,” but they were “fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices — choices that I couldn’t talk them out of.”

She added: “Even if I could have had a crystal ball and looked into the future — if I could have said to them, ‘You are going to break my heart and the hearts of all who love you with a worst-case-scenario ending if you don’t let us help you’ — I still think they would have made the same choices. They weren’t willing to make different ones.”