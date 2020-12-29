Alison Brie and Dave Franco’s Best Quotes About Their Relationship

Made for Each Other

The Now You See Me star joked in September 2017 about how he and the How to Be Single actress connected over their love of cats. “I don’t know when I became the quirky cat guy. … At one point in my life, I was the single guy with two 16-pound cats,” he quipped on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It definitely weeds out a lot of potential dating partners. … We call them the small panthers. Alison loves them, thank God. She was really my only option [for marriage].”

Elsewhere in the interview, Franco divulged that he had the “first panic attack of my life” when Brie threw him a surprise birthday party months into their relationship: “Alison and I still talk about how if we can survive my surprise party, we can survive anything.”