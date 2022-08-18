Not Quite the Throwback

“My wife and I, we met at Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Over that weekend, she was wearing this silver Mardi Gras mask on her head, and I’d try to take it from her and she wouldn’t let me take it. It was this playful back and forth,” Franco recalled during an appearance on The Late Late Show in February 2022. “And when she left New Orleans, I was still there for work, she left a little note for me. What she didn’t know was that I kept the mask.”

The Fright Night star later incorporated the special moment into his proposal.

“So, cut to five years later, we’re going up to Big Sur and I decide this is the trip where I’m gonna propose. I knew she wanted to pick out the ring herself, so I was like, ‘I’m not gonna have the ring, but I’ve got the mask. That’s the special thing I’ve got,” he added. “So, she turns around, I’m on one knee, I’m wearing the mask and holding up the ring.”

Franco concluded: “But, because it had been five years, she couldn’t place the mask. She didn’t know what it was! So the entire proposal is her saying, ‘What is happening right now?’ And it’s me trying to explain how sweet it is that I kept the mask for five years!”