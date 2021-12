Supporting Her Man

“So my husband’s directorial debut THE RENTAL comes out tomorrow and holy s–t…I’m so damn proud of him,” Brie captioned a photo via Instagram of her husband behind-the-scenes in July 2020. “He made a beautiful, complicated, horrifying film. And I got to be in it! This film is special to me in so many ways and I’m just so excited for you all to see it. Here’s a picture of the two of us on set together. You can see how I never fail to make this guy laugh. “