Winning Her Over

The Mad Men alum reiterated in a February 2016 interview with Yahoo! Style that marriage “never really interested” her. However, the actor changed her mind.

“I just met that person that I was like, ‘Well, I’m really in love with you and would like to grow old with you,’” she recalled. “I actually think it’s much more romantic when two people are like, ‘Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you.’”