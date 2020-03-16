2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The annual awards show, which was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 29, at The Shrine Auditorium, is officially postponed. iHeartRadio said in a statement on March 16, “As you may know, the Shrine in Los Angeles recently announced that it is officially closed for events through March 31 the earliest — which includes the iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled to air on FOX, Sunday, March 29. The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority. iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests.”