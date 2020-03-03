2020 Olympics

This year’s Olympics are set to commence in Tokyo, a city within a country that has been highly impacted by coronavirus. However, the local organizing committee is monitoring the situation. “Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organisations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organisations,” a statement from February 27 read, per NPR. “The rest is speculation.”