A Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski revealed on March 12 that he would be postponing the release of his film, A Quiet Place Part II, until it was safe for fans to see in theaters. “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that,” he wrote via Twitter. “As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie…I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together. So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”