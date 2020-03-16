Academy of Country Music Awards

The 55th ACM awards, which were to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5, have been rescheduled for September. “The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement on March 15. “This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”