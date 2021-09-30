‘Aladdin’ on Broadway

The Broadway production canceled its September 29, 2021, performance after “breakthrough COVID-19 cases” were detected within the musical company. The official Twitter account for the show confirmed the news that day, writing, “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled,” noting that all tickets would be refunded and further details about future performances would be announced later.