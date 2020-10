‘American Horror Story’

Season 10 of the horror anthology will be pushed back until 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. “A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” creator Ryan Murphy told The Wrap in May. “It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”