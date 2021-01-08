‘Bachelor’ Franchise

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70-plus series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” Warner Bros. Television Group told Us Weekly in a statement on March 13, revealing they were delaying season 16. “There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority.” The statement concluded: “During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

As far as Bachelor Summer Games goes, they are still keeping an eye on whether or not it will happen at all. “Nothing official has been announced. But, a key component of that is getting foreigners in our country,” host Chris Harrison explained. “All these people coming in, that’s going to be much harder, and I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do it. So, nothing official, but it’s probably highly unlikely at this point that we could pull this off.”

The Bachelorette resumed production in July at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, and the season set to premiere on October 13. Meanwhile, The Bachelor is set to begin filming season 25 at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, at the end of September.