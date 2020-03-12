Bachelor Nation

Season 16 of The Bachelorette has changed its usual format of going international to staying in North America to keep a better watch on the potential infection of coronavirus in its contestants and staff. “We’ve had to already knock this down to North America. We’re not going to be doing the elaborate all-around-the-world tour, because you just can’t right now,” Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Lauren Zima on March 11. “So, we’re going to stay obviously around the United States, and closer to home when we go on set. There are massive amounts of handwashing stations. We are having a part of a trailer where we will have a doctor. You can be checked out. So, there’s a ton of precautions being taken.”

As far as Bachelor Summer Games goes, they are still keeping an eye on whether or not it will happen at all. “Nothing official has been announced. But, a key component of that is getting foreigners in our country,” Harrison explained. “All these people coming in, that’s going to be much harder, and I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do it. So, nothing official, but it’s probably highly unlikely at this point that we could pull this off.”