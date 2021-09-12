Backstreet Boys Cancel Las Vegas Shows, Delay Christmas Album Amid Pandemic

Backstreet Boys

The five-member boy band announced their holiday album would be postponed until 2022 while their Las Vegas show, A Very Backstreet Christmas Party, would be canceled.

“The past 6 months we have been hard at work on our next creative endeavor, a BSB Christmas album,” the band said in a statement via Instagram in September 2021. “We are so excited and proud of what we have and the way it’s all coming together. We feel that this is one of our best creations yet and that this creation deserves the best possible scenario and set up for success.

The statement continued, “With the current state of the world still limiting our travel and causing small things in these processes to take much longer, we have decided to wait until 2022 to release our Christmas album and subsequently will be canceling our limited Las Vegas run of Christmas shows.”