Bold and the Beautiful

The CBS soap opera announced on June 17 that it was halting production for a second time to expand its COVID-19 testing. “We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed. Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the Bold and the Beautiful. B&B filmed with cast and crew today and it was a successful first day back at work,” a spokesperson for the show’s producer Bell-Phillip Television said in a statement per Variety.