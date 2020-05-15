Bon Jovi

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer,” the band announced on April 20. “Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely.” The group noted that ticketholders could get refunds in order to help “pay their bills or buy groceries.” They concluded: “You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together.”