Bret Michaels

The singer backed out of his appearance on The ‘80s Cruise in March.

“Unfortunately the Bret Michaels special event performance on March 13 and 14 have been cancelled due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak,” a statement on his official website read. “As of Sunday, March 8, 2020 it has been advised by the Centers for Disease Control that cruise ship travel be deferred for those with compromised immune systems. Bret Michaels, a life long type1 Diabetic, falls under the category of those that run the extreme high risk of contracting this illness. Even if this illness is not contracted by Bret, he runs the risk of being quarantined on the ship with fellow music fans that might fall ill. Once again, being a Type 1 Diabetic, this would pose a problem of having enough insulin and supplies on hand for his survival for an undetermined amount of time.”