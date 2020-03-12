Broadway

New York City’s Broadway shows have now been affected by coronavirus closures. On March 12, Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, announced that all performances have been suspended, effective immediately. They hope to resume shows on April 13. “Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality,” she said in a statement. “Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night.”