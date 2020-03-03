BTS

The K-pop group’s management company, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed the cancellation of BTS’ Korean tour dates over the scare. The Map of the Soul tour was expected to hit Seoul for four concert dates in April.

“Plans for Map of the Soul – Seoul included the involvement of a number of global production companies and a large group of expert international crew, with over 200,000 concertgoers expected to attend,” a statement obtained by Variety on February 27 read. “However, the current global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April, alongside increasing uncertainty about the cross-border movement of concert staff and equipment.”