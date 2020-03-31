Camila Cabello

The “Havana” singer announced on March 24 that she was “truly heartbroken” over having to postpone her upcoming Romance tour, which was schedule to kick off in Norway at the end of May. “With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we’re also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys,” she told fans via Instagram. “We can’t start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do. We will do our best to reschedule as soon as we are able to … I love you so much.”