Cannes Film Festival

While not officially canceled, the prestigious France-based festival said it would observe the coronavirus to determine what impact it would have on the annual event.

“The Festival de Cannes is monitoring carefully the developments and the latest guidelines provided by the local, national and international authorities regarding the coronavirus, and is in direct link with the Alpes-Maritimes’ administrative office,” a spokesperson for the festival told Variety on February 28. “As of today, it is still premature to express assumptions on an event scheduled in two months and a half.”