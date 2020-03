Celine Dion

The superstar singer announced on March 12 that she would be postponing the North American leg of her world tour, which was scheduled to take place in 14 cities throughout March and April. “I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh,” Dion said in a statement on March 10, about two of her concerts that she will be rescheduling. “I hope everyone understands.”