Ciara

The pregnant singer, who is expecting her second child with husband Russell Wilson, announced that she was postponing a March 19 concert in Texas, where she was set to perform at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO. “With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings,” Ciara said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on March 7. “I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned.” She also urged “everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe.”