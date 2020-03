Coachella and Stagecoach

Us Weekly confirmed that Coachella, which was set for April, will now take place in October. Stagecoach, which is also at the Indio, California, grounds, will also be moved to the fall. In an official statement to Us, organizers said Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11, and October 16, 17 and 18. Stagecoach has been rescheduled to October 23, 24 and 25.