Day Time Talk Show Audiences

Starting March 12, the Today show has suspended the use of a live audience. This course of action will include, Today and Today With Hoda & Jenna. On March 11, Ellen DeGeneres announced that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would also be moving forward without a studio audience. “I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I’m so sorry,” the comedian wrote via Twitter. “But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida).” The Kelly Clarkson Show has followed suit as well.