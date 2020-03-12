Disneyland

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, announced on March 12 that it’s closing its doors starting March 14 due to the virus. Disneyland Resort hotels will close on March 16 to give guests more time to adjust their travel plans. Downtown Disney will stay open for the time being.

“We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time,” a statement read. “Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.

This is the fourth time in history the park has closed since it opened in 1955. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the park.