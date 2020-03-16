Dwayne Johnson

The Rock revealed in an Instagram post on March 14 that production on his Netflix movie Red Notice, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, was being shut down for two weeks. Johnson shared a video that showed him addressing the crew. “It’s my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families,” he captioned the clip. “Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly. We’ll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses. We’re a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let’s protect one another. We’re all in this — together. DJ.”