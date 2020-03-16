Elton John

The legendary crooner announced on March 16 that the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be rescheduled. “This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” read a statement obtained by Billboard. Dates affected include shows from March 26 through May 2. However, performances for May 22 through July 8 remain as scheduled.