Elvis Biopic

Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, starring Austin Butler, has been forced to pump the brakes on its pre-production phase after one of its stars, Tom Hanks, along with his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the virus. The Oscar winner and Wilson were down in Australia for the upcoming movie when they came in contact with coronavirus.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks confirmed via Instagram on March 11. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

His statement continued, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”